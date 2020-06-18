Uganda She Cranes star Lillian Ajio has retired from the national team.

The two-time Africa Netball Championship winner has called it time on the She Cranes following a persistent injury sustained during the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool.

“Yes, I have retired,” Ajio confirmed to Kawowo Sports. “I have had a persistent knee injury since the World Cup and I don’t know when I will fully recover. So the injury has forced me to retire.”

Ajio’s decision to quit has also partly been influenced by Uganda Netball Federation’s negligence of the player through the recovery process.

Despite being aware of Ajio’s injury, the federation has paid a deaf ear to Ajio’s cry for financial help to rehabilitate the knee with her club – Prisons – partly taking care of the medical bill.

The key member of the She Cranes at the 2015 and 2019 World Cup at which Uganda finished 8th and 7th respectively will, however, remain active for her club.