Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Mathias “Mkone” Kigonya has joined the bandwagon of sportsmen with a brilliant idea of starting a foundation.

Currently based at Zambia Premier League outfit Forest Rangers Football Club, Kigonya has now ventured into charity following a “calling” from the Almighty God.

Tagged as the Mathias Kigonya Heart to Heart Foundation, this initiative is a charitable foundation with the objective of supporting the needy, homeless, vulnerable, abused children as well as the aged.

Kigonya has built this foundation from a Biblical verse cited from the Acts of the Apostles Chapter 20, verse 35.

I have shown you in all things that by working hard in this way we must help the weak, remembering the words that the Lord Jesus himself said, “There is more happiness in giving than receiving” Acts 20:35

Mathias Kigonya in action with Forest Rangers in Zambia Credit: Forest Rangers FC

I am delighted that God has put an opportunity before me to establish a charitable foundation, aimed at supporting the needy, homeless, vulnerable & abused children and elderly persons. Mathias “Mkone” Kigonya, Goalkeeper

As the founder, Kigonya will also operate as the Executive Director of this foundation.

Mathias Kigonya Heart to Heart Foundation will not have a wider membership but I will majorly work my family members to reach out the needy people I want to support and, by now, it will not be entering any contracts or employ staff Mathias “Mkone” Kigonya, Goalkeeper

Mathias Kigonya (left) with the Just 4 Keepers – Africa Ambassador Credit: Courtesy

Besides soliciting and donating several items to the vulnerable group of people in the communities, the Mathias Kigonya Heart to Heart Foundation shall also execute a couple of counselling, educational skills and life skills sessions to the various clusters in the aforementioned categories across Uganda, the East African region and on the African continent.

He also runs the “Just for Keepers” group where they meet and brain storm ideas about goalkeeping and share items.

Goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya (Photo: David Isabirye) Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Kigonya is best remembered for masterminding Bishop Nankyama to the Copa Coca Cola schools football championship in 2010 hosted way back by Masaka Secondary School at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

He later played for a long spell at Uganda Premier League clubs Sports Club Villa, Soana (now Tooro United), Bright Stars FC before shifting base to Kenya at Sofapaka Sports Club.

After two seasons at Sofapaka where he skippered the side at some stage, he was signed at Kakamega Home Boyz where he rarely played a match before shifting base to Zambia at Forest Rangers Football Club.

Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango also owns a foundation, Denis Onyango Foundation.

Similar projects include the Andrew Mwesigwa Foundation, Allan Kateregga Foundation among others.