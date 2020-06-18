The extended lock down has affected sports in general with all activities frozen, players have not been able to train with their clubs or the national team.

Before the lockdown, the national team was preparing for two major international tournaments that have now been cancelled.

It’s still not known when sports activities will be allowed to resume putting more strain on the resources of players.

However, in a show of solidarity with the players, Uganda Cricket has continued to support its national team players on a monthly basis.

This information was communicated by the Secretary of Uganda Cricket Association Micheal Nuwagaba while responding to a question from a fan.

“UCA is supporting our players and we are paying them monthly even without contracts currently,” Nuwagaba said.

“As well, we have maintained the whole structure around national team management to ensure we get feedback to drive our actions.

“We will continue doing this until locally we have SOPs approved for sports so that we can go back on the field.”

This gesture should keep the players motivated as they will have to endure a very hectic 2021 given that most activities have been pushed to next year.