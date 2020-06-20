Bulisa District based Bugoigo Leopards Football Club has petitioned Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) prior to the long awaited play-offs for the promotion of the FUFA Big League.

Through their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Job Biribonwa, Bugoigo Leopards insist that they led the Albert group of the Kitara regional league with 22 points ahead of Booma FC (21 points) who were later confirmed.

Bugoigo Leopards was officially declared eligible for the FUFA Big League play-offs against Asingye by the FUFA President, but later altered in favour of Booma.

Kawowo Sports has established that a petition by Jeeja White Eagles who had earlier lost 1-0 to Bugoigo Leopards was ruled in the favour of the Eagles thus disadvantaging the Leopards to favour Booma.

FUFA Competitions department will pronounce themselves on the development.

Biribonwa also attached all the Bugoigo Leopards games played before the league abandonment due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

All Bugoigo Leopards games:

Bujumbura United 0-3 Bugoigo Leopards

Bugoigo Leopards Bugoigo Leopards 3-2 Kiryadongo United

Kiryadongo United Victorious 1-3 Bugoigo Leopards

Bugoigo Leopards Kigorobya County 1-1 Bugoigo Leopards

Bugoigo Leopards Bugoigo Leopards 4-1 Kagadi County

Kagadi County Kirasa United 1-2 Bugoigo Leopards

Bugoigo Leopards Booma 2-1 Bugoigo Leopards

Bugoigo Leopards Bugoigo Leopards 3-0 Kyamugwera

Kyamugwera Jeeja White Eagles 0-1 Bugoigo Leopards

Other match ups:

Luweero United Football Club (Ssezibwa) will square up against Buwambo United FC (Katonga) in the Buganda Regional league play off.

In Eastern region, Admin (Bukedi group) takes on Gadafi FC (Nile).

Edgars FC (Cobra group) plays CATDA (Scorpion) in Kampala region.

In the North East regional league, Sansiro (Bisina) and Team Church FC (Kyoga) will lock horns.

Gateway (Group A) will battle Northern Elephants (Group B) in Northern Uganda.

Terrazo and Tiles (Ankole) locks horns with Kigezi Football Club (Kigezi) in the Western region.

In the West Nile region, Hot Springs (Nyagak) will face off with Calvary (Nile group).

The actual date and venues for the play-offs is yet to be confirmed.