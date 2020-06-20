Primus Burundi Premier League:

Le Messanger Ngozi 3-0 Inter Star

Two Ugandans; Steven “Nesta” Mugisha and Allan Brian Kizza were on the podium as winners in Burundi when Le Messanger Ngozi beat Inter Star 3-0 on Saturday to be declared champions of the league.

Olivier Bayizere, Arthur Nzobikora and Said Sliman were on target at Stade Urukundo (Mwumba).

“It is humbling to win the league title in Burundi. This is a dedication to the late President Pierre Nkurunziza” Kizza told Kawowo Sports.

Allan Kizza Brian with the trophy in the dressing rooms

Mugisha holds the trophy

His counterpart Mugisha tagged the moment as “glorious and lucky day”.

“We have won the league on the 20th June 2020. Shirt 20 is my number. This is a lucky number. I thank my teammates, management, fans and coaches for the job well done” Mugisha noted.

There is a one more round before the league will be officially climaxed.

Meanwhile, Rukinzo and Athletico Olympic played to a one all draw.

Vital’O lost 2-1 at home to Lydia Ludic, Flambeau du Centre overcame Bamamuru 3-2 and Aigle Noir were 6-2 winners over Bujumbura City.

Other results

Rukinzo 1 – 1 Athlético Olympic

Vital’O 1 – 2 Lydia Ludic

Flambeau du Centre 3 – 2 Bumamuru

Aigle Noir 6 – 2 Bujumbura City