Uganda Cranes striker Alexis Bakka was on target as Umea FC played out a one all draw at home against Akropolis FC in the Sweden Suppertan on Sunday.

Bakka gave his team the lead in the 54th minute in the game played at the Umea Energi Arena before Adhavan Rayomohan scored a late equalizer for the visitors.

Rayomohan who came on a second half substitute for Lamine Nekrouf levelled matters in the 89th minute.

This was the second game that Umea FC was playing this season, having lost 3-1 to GIF Sundsvall in the league opener last week.

Umea FC and Bakka will return to action on Saturday, 27th July 2020 away to AFC Eskilstuna.

Umea FC Starting XI

Victor Frodig, Dillian Ismail, Jakob Bergman, Aurelien Norest, Soya Takahashi, Enis Ahmetovic, Stefan Lindmark, Deniz Yaldir, Timothy McNeil, Jens Stigedal, Alexis Bakka

Akropolis FC Starting XI

Samuel Brolin, Oscar Pehrsson, Marcus Haslind-Sangre, Mauricio Albornoz, Niklas Maripuu, Pontus Asbrink, Niklas Lindqvist, Christian Rubio Sivodedov, Cesar Wellid, Marcus Barman, Lamine Nekrouf