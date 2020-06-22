Uganda Cranes players have reminded H.E President Yoweri Kaugta Museveni to fulfill his pledge of $1M made after the team reached the round of 16 stage at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.
The common message from the players indicated how, they “find the timing right” to request for their money, as most grapple with the challenging times of the COVID 19 pandemic.
“Greetings @KagutaMuseveni, In these tough Covid-19 times, we find the timing right to remind you about the $1m promise after Afcon last year,” most wrote in unison via their different social media platforms.
“We feel frustrated & unhappy our token of appreciation hangs in balance. Pliz intervene.”
Among the players that relayed the request include Captain Denis Onyango, Moses Waiswa, Farouk Miya, Allan Kateregga, Khalid Aucho, Hassan Wasswa, Taddeo Lwanga, Salim Jamal and Abdul Lumala, among others.
President Museveni made the promise on July 9th 2019 when the team visited the State House.
The contingent had departed Egypt, after falling to Senegal to exit the 2019 AFCON at the round of 16 stage.
At the group stage, Uganda had conquered DR Congo 2-0, drew with Zimbabwe 1-1 before losing 2-0 to hosts Egypt.
The appearance was Uganda’s seventh in the elite continental showpiece, the best display dating back to 1978 when the team finished runners up.