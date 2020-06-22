Uganda Cranes players have reminded H.E President Yoweri Kaugta Museveni to fulfill his pledge of $1M made after the team reached the round of 16 stage at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Uganda Cranes meet President Museveni after 2019 AFCON

The common message from the players indicated how, they “find the timing right” to request for their money, as most grapple with the challenging times of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“Greetings @KagutaMuseveni, In these tough Covid-19 times, we find the timing right to remind you about the $1m promise after Afcon last year,” most wrote in unison via their different social media platforms.

“We feel frustrated & unhappy our token of appreciation hangs in balance. Pliz intervene.”

Among the players that relayed the request include Captain Denis Onyango, Moses Waiswa, Farouk Miya, Allan Kateregga, Khalid Aucho, Hassan Wasswa, Taddeo Lwanga, Salim Jamal and Abdul Lumala, among others.

Greetings @YoweriMuseveni. In these tough Covid-19 times, we find the timing right to remind you about the $1m promise after Afcon last year. We feel frustrated & unhappy our token of appreciation hangs in balance. Pliz intervene.@nyamadon @JanetMuseveni @lindahNabusayi pic.twitter.com/gV5mBFG2xM — Aucho Khalid (@aucho_khalid08) June 22, 2020

Greetings @YoweriMuseveni. In these tough Covid-19 times, we find the timing right to remind you about the $1m promise after Afcon last year. We feel frustrated & unhappy our token of appreciation hangs in balance. Pliz intervene.@JanetMuseveni @lindahNabusayi @HamsonObua pic.twitter.com/XdsViIEIGH — Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (@Hassan_Wasswa16) June 22, 2020

Greetings @YoweriMuseveni.In these tough Covid-19 times we find the timing right to remind you about the $1m promise after Afcon last year. We feel frustrated & unhappy our token of appreciation hangs in balance.Pliz intervene.@nyamadon,@lindahNabusayi,@JanetMuseveni @HamsonObua pic.twitter.com/qwASqFih9a — Dennis Onyango (@masindeonyango) June 22, 2020

Greetings from Uganda Cranes players Your Excellency President @KagutaMuseveni



In these tough Covid-19 times with everyone trying to fend for themselves, we find the timing right to remind you as the No.1 citizen of the Pearl of Africa about the $1m (One Million Dollars) pic.twitter.com/m4IVdWg7BH — Allan kateregga (@DancingRasta37) June 22, 2020

Greetings @KagutaMuseveni . In these tough Covid-19 times, we find the timing right to remind you about the $1m promise after Afcon last year. We feel frustrated & unhappy our token of appreciation hangs in balance. Pliz intervene. @JanetMuseveni @HamsonObua @lindahNabusayi pic.twitter.com/d6XYRTKvqG — Farouk Miya (@FaroukMiya) June 22, 2020

Greetings @KagutaMuseveni In these tough Covid-19 times, we find the timing right to remind you about the $1m promise after Afcon last year. We feel frustrated & unhappy our token of appreciation hangs in balance. Pliz intervene. @HamsonObua @JanetMuseveni @lindahNabusayi pic.twitter.com/io1YQ0zmVs — Taddeo Lwanga (@taddeolwanga) June 22, 2020

Greetings @KagutaMuseveni . In these tough Covid-19 times, we find the timing right to remind you about the $1m promise after Afcon last year. We feel frustrated & unhappy our token of appreciation hangs in balance. Pliz intervene. pic.twitter.com/l4N7kCyvov — Waiswa Moses (@KingWaiswaMoses) June 22, 2020

Greetings @YoweriMuseveni. In these tough Covid-19 times, we find the timing right to remind you about the $1m promise after Afcon last year. We feel frustrated & unhappy our token of appreciation hangs in balance. Pliz intervene. #LA22 #electric pic.twitter.com/7MgqM4IHev — Lumala Abdu (@Lumala12Abdu) June 22, 2020

President Museveni made the promise on July 9th 2019 when the team visited the State House.

I'm very happy the @UgandaCranes went up to the last 16. I know we will perform better next time. I will organize 1m dollars with the government to distribute it among the players and officials. Of course, the officials will not get as much as the players. pic.twitter.com/QwOuK7fUqz — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) July 8, 2019

The contingent had departed Egypt, after falling to Senegal to exit the 2019 AFCON at the round of 16 stage.

At the group stage, Uganda had conquered DR Congo 2-0, drew with Zimbabwe 1-1 before losing 2-0 to hosts Egypt.

The appearance was Uganda’s seventh in the elite continental showpiece, the best display dating back to 1978 when the team finished runners up.