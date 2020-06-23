Arusha City Queens’ Tanzania Netball League preparations have been complicated after three of their “dependable” players and a coach got stuck in Uganda.

Their stay in the country has been extended after a continuation of the lockdown announced by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Monday 22nd June.

Only a few measures have been relaxed, with borders and the National Airport still closed due to Coronavirus fears.

The three players, Stella Nyadoi, Sarah Nakiyunga and Dorothy Vega Slando, together with their coach, Nourdene Hassan Kato had travelled to Uganda for a holiday before Coronavirus woes escalated.

According to Tanzania Daily News, Arusha City Queens authorities wrote to the Ugandan High Commission but were instead advised to contact the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Kampala.

Coach Kato says despite the fact that they are still stranded, they are practicing to remain fit.

“We are always ready and well equipped for the Tanga league,” the Coach told Daily News.

The top flight Netball League in Tanga is scheduled to start July 5th, but hopes of the coach and players’ return remain slim as the rest of the squad continues preparations at the Institute of Accountancy Arusha, in Njiro.