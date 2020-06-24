What would have been the 50th anniversary of the New York City Marathon have been put on ice.

This comes after the cancellation of the 2020 event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This sad development followed an announcement by the organizers on Wednesday, 24th June 2020.

New York Road Runners Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Capiraso announced the cancellation.

Cancelling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective. Michael Capiraso, New York Road Runners Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first. Mayor Bill de Blasio

The Kenyan duo of Geoffrey Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei won the 2019 edition.

The race, the world’s biggest marathon, hosts more than 50,000 runners from all over the world.