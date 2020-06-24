V-League (Round 6):

CLB Dược Nam Hà Nam Định 0-2 CLB Hải Phòng

Ugandan forward Joseph Mpande Mbolimbo continues with the impressive displays in the Vietnam league week in, week out.

On Tuesday, 23rd June 2020, Mpande was on target and created the other as CLB Hải Phòng condemned CLB Dược Nam Hà Nam Định 2-0 in Thien Truong.

Mpande was on target in the 39th minute for the opener past the Nam Ha Nam goalkeeper-cum-captain Dinh Xuan Viet.

Mpande raises his hand in celebrations after poking home the opening goal for CLB Hải Phòng against CLB Dược Nam Hà Nam Định

This followed a goal melee that arose after a Thanh Phong well curled corner-kick into the crowded goal area

Before the goal, CLB Hải Phòng had survived conceding with two goal-line clearances.

Claudecir Junior sealed off the victory with the second goal in the closing stanza of the game well watched by a passionate crowd.

After a quick counterattack, It was Mpande who laid the ball for a totally unmarked Claudecir who tapped the ball into an empty net with four minutes to end the match.

CLB Hải Phòng players celebrating their first goal scored by Mpande (shirt 7)

After six matches, CLB Hải Phòng cruised to their second victory of the season and remain 7th on the 14 team log with 8 points.

CLB Dược Nam Hà Nam is bottom placed with just a six win from six rounds.

Ho Chi Minh are the table leaders with 13 points from 6 matches played thus far.

Team Line Ups:

CLB Dược Nam Hà Nam XI: Xuan Viet Dinh (G.K, captain), Le Sy Minh, Rafaelson B. Fernandes, Thanh Truong Doan, Do Merlo, Emmanuel Tony Agbaji, Manh Tran Cuong, Thiago Santos De Melo, Ha Long Nguyen, Mai Xuan Quyet, Dihn Van Truong

CLB Hải Phòng XI: Van Toan Nguyen (G.K), Tran Manh Hung (Captain), Joseph Mpande, Huu Phuc, Le The Cuong, Adriano Schmidt, Claudecir Junior, Van Hanh Nguyen, Dau Thanh Phong, Trong Hieu Nguyen, Van Trung Dong