Primus Burundi Premier League 2019/20:

Champions: Le Messager Ngozi Football Club ( 64 Points )

Le Messager Ngozi Football Club ( ) Runners Up : Musongati Football Club ( 56 Points )

: Musongati Football Club ( ) Relegated: Les Lierres (20 Points), Ngozi City (22 Points), Lydia Ludic (LLB) Academic (35 Points)

The 2019/20 Primus Burundi Premier League successfully climaxed on 24th June 2020 with match day 30.

Le Messager Ngozi Football Club, home to two Ugandans; Steven “Nesta” Mugisha, a defender and left footed midfielder Allan Brian Kizza clinched the trophy with 64 points off 30 matches all season round.

The champions were eight points clear of second placed Musongati Football Club who face off Rukinzo in the 2020 President’s cup final.

The two Ugandans on the winning side were left with mixed reactions; happy for the league triumph but sadden by the fact that the club president; Pierre Nkurunziza (deceased) did not live to witness the fruits of the success.

Allan Brian Kizza in action against Olympic Star

Kizza, who completed his A-level studies at football hub St Marys SS-Kitende as well as a former Sports Club Villa, Entebbe and Proline player has since lauded the team management, technical staff and teammates and dear fans for the collective effort to win this championship.

The left footed holding midfielder managed one goal in the entire season with a couple of assists to his name.

Winning the championship is a sweet moment. It takes a lot of hard work, team work, sacrifice and determination. Therefore, I thank my fellow team players, coaches and members of the managerial board, support staff, our fans and the late president (Pierre Nkurunziza). We were all one unit from start to finish. Allan Brian Kizza, midfielder Le Messager Ngozi Football Club

Kizza’s counterpart Mugisha who previously played at Naguru, Entebbe and Police Football Clubs while still in Uganda attributed the victory to strong character throughout the season.

Le Messager Ngozi was given a guard of honour

Steven “Nesta” Mugisha (right) was accorded a guard of honour alongside the Le Messager Ngozi teammates

We had the right character right from kick-off of the league. Mentally and physically, we were all up there. Steven “Nesta” Mugisha, Defender Le Messager Ngozi Football Club

Defender Steven “Nesta” Mugisha

On match day 30, Le Messager Ngozi defeated Olympic Star 3-2 in a game that was interrupted by a swarm of bees for 15 minutes.

Eddie Museremu scored a brace and Abdul Amin Nomono added the other for Jimmy Ndayizeye’s coached side who were accorded a guard of honour prior to game kick off.

Le Messager Ngozi’s director Dieudonné Ntibarutaye (left) and Polinali with the league trophy

Le Messager Ngozi officials with the trophy

Sadly, Lydia Ludic (35 points), Ngozi City (22) and Les Lierres (20) were all relegated.

The clubs that narrowly survived were; Athletico Olympic (36), Kayanza United (37), Inter Star (38) and Bumamuru (38).

Le Messager Ngozi will represent Burundi at the CAF Champions League in the next season.

The Burundi football season will officially wind up when Musogati plays Rukinzo in the Burundi’s Cup finale with the winner earning the ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Primus Burundi Premier League 2019/20:

Match Day 30 Results:

Olympic Star 2-3 Le Messager Ngozi

Le Messager Ngozi Musogati 2-3 Bujumbura City

Bujumbura City Lydia Ludic 3-2 Kayanza United

Kayanza United Les Lierres 1-6 Aigle Noir

Aigle Noir Flambeau Du Centre 5-1 Ngozi City

Ngozi City Dynamik 2-1 Inter Star

Inter Star Vital’O 4-2 Rukinzo

Rukinzo LLB Academic 3 – 2 Kayanza

Kayanza Bumamuru 1-0 Athletico Olympic