Sports Club Villa first choice goalkeeper Saidi Keni has extended his employment contract for another two years until 2022.

This was confirmed by a communique released through the club’s public relations officer, Bernard Ewalu Olupot on Thursday, 25th June 2020.

We are excited to announce that Saidi Keni has put pen to paper on a new contract, which will keep at SC Villa until January 2022. The contract has been signed with the option to extend it for another year. SC Villa Statement

Saidi Keni is a comfortable ball playing goalkeeper

Keni was signed from Proline at the commencement of the 2018/19 season joining Samson Kirya, Samuel Kivumbi and Yusuf Wasswa (now at Onduparaka).

Last season alone, Keni was in goal 23 times, recording 8 clean sheets and conceding 19 goals.

A perfect game reader with awesome one against one stops, Keni expressed his gratitude upon signing a contract extension, as quoted by the press release;

I am happy to commit my future to this great club because as a young boy growing up, I dreamed of playing for one of the great clubs of Uganda, and they don’t come any greater than SC Villa. At this point in time, there is no better place for me to further my career than at this great club. It is a relief to finally get the paperwork out of the way so I can focus on doing what I love the most – which is football. It is somewhat unfortunate that there is not much football going on at the moment but I am working hard to ensure that as soon as the league returns, I am in top shape. Saidi Keni, SC Villa first choice goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Saidi Keni during a penalty shoot out Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Winners of the league a record 16 times, SC Villa seeks an unprecedented 17th title and believes that by strengthening the goalkeeping department, this is a bold step going forward.

The club head coach Edward Kaziba defended the contract extension of Keni.

Goalkeeper Saidi Keni

Kaziba has since foretold that Keni will become a household name in Ugandan football.

I am happy that Keni has committed himself to SC Villa because here he is in safe hands – so to speak. He is a great shot-stopper and there is no better place for him to harness and display his skills than here with us. If the country has not yet noticed that he is one of the best keepers on the land, Keni is about to show them. The boy is on the right path. Edward Kaziba, SC Villa head coach

Saidi Keni in national team colours Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Since age is still favoring him and his structure, it is a great pleasure to see him signing a new contract with SC Villa. Working with him again will present with the opportunity to see him continue improving and seeing him elevate to professional status Inshallah. Mubarak Kiberu, SC Villa Goalkeeping Coach

Sports Club Villa completed the 2019/20 season in third place with 46 points behind the champions Vipers (54 points) and second placed KCCA (50 points).