Ugandan born offensive midfielder King Bayiwe has penned a two year deal with Swedish fourth division ( Uppland Västra) outfit Unik FK Football Club.

The development was confirmed on Friday, 26 June 2020 moments after the player was officially unveiled at the 1947 founded club in Uppsala city.

Upon signing the binding documentations that included the employment contract, Bayiwe openly expressed his gratitude upon the development.

I am happy to join Unik FK Football Club. I am more than ready to serve the club and help in its promotion to the third tier. On a personal level, this will be a stepping stone after fully recovering from injury King Bayiwe, midfielder at Unik FK Football Club – Sweden

An excited King Bayiwe (right) being unveiled by the Unik FC chairman Andreas Kreuger

Bayiwe has previously had spells at Aryd Football Club in the Swedish second division (equivalent of the FUFA Big league in Uganda).

Had had also featured at fourth division club, Sufstar F.C.

Bayiwe started his career in Kampala featuring for Utoda F.C, Proline – Nalubale, Express F.C (Uganda), La Januesse F.C (Rwanda), Intercell F.C (Burundi) before he had a stint with Kampala Junior Team (KJT) in the FUFA Big league.

King Bayiwe (right) in action

The fast paced offensive midfielder who can also be deployed on either wings was the winning captain and most valuable player with Kampala Junior Team (KJT), Norway cup (2014), Gothia cup Sweden (2014) and his decent display helped KJT-Rwenshama get promoted to Uganda Premier League in the FUFA Big league play off of 2014.

He later transferred to Sweden when he lived since.

In 2016, he was summoned by then Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredjevic for a training opportunity with the national team as the national team was preparing for a continental engagement.

King Bayiwe inks the employment contract at Unik FC accompanied by the club chairman Andreas Kreuger

After fully recovering from a career threatening injury, Bayiwe is expected to be part of head coach Magdy Refai’s plans all season round to fight for promotion to the third division, Norra Svealand.