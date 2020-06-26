Fast rising Lion Sports Academy from Ntungamo District in Western Uganda continues to send shock waves down the spine of many football enthusiasts in the country.

Aged only two years since inception, this academy has attained natural growth that has surpassed many ordinary academies founded earlier.

On Thursday, 25th June 2020, The Lions Sports Academy officially unveiled a key partner on board in SAP General Hardware – Ntunagmo in a deal worthy Shs 6M for a time spell of 3 years, with an option to extend – dependent upon performance and other factors.

The first payment of 1,000,000 was issued on the signing day of the memorandum of understanding between the two parties in the box.

Every quarter, SAP General Hardware will be offering Shs. 500,000 until when completed.

Alexander Ssajja, the general manager of SAP General Hardware represented the partners on the official unveiling ceremony also graced by the academy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Alonso Nuwasiima, some players, other academy officials and parents’ representatives.

Alexander Ssajja, the general manager of SAP General Hardware (middle) signs the binding documents. On his left is Assy Abireebe (Chairman) and Ronald Alonso Nuwasiima (CEO)

Ronald Alonso Nuwasiima, the director of The Lion Sports Academy, Ntungamo

“We are humbled by the commitment and support by SAP General Hardware as our first shirt sponsors. This will surely help The Lions Sports Academy attain new heights. We shall at all times give value for money for this partnership” Nuwasiima noted.

Founded on 5th May 2018, The Lion Sports Academy has grown through leaps and bounds, participating in a number of regional and country-wide tournaments in Uganda.

Morris Obama (U-10) appreciates the partners

Jovilet “Mamma Isaac” Mugisha, parents representative lauds the partner of Lion Sports Academy

The latest nomination by FUFA to take part in the FIFA Eco System Talent Development programe as one of the academies in Uganda is enough justification to prove to even the “Doubting Thomases” that Lions Sports Academy is a worthwhile talent identification.

Other partners:

SAP General Hardware Ntungamo joins a bandwagon of other partners as Digitech Solutions Hub, Owino.net (Supply Chain Network), The Youth hub Uganda, Hotel Trendyz Ntungamo as well as The Smith Soccer Foundation Ibanda.

Alexander Ssajja, the general manager of SAP General Hardware

happiness Junior Atwine, captain of the U-10. The Lion Sports Academy has 210 registered young players between the ages of 2 to 18-year-olds.

The Lion Sports Academy – Ntungamo Management:

Ronald Alonso Niwamusima – Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Assy Abireebe – Chairman

Phillip Ankwatsa – Vice Chairman

Brian Flamingo Muhumuza – General Secretary

Emmanuel Tumwbaze – Treasurer

Emmanuel Arinaitwe – Public Relations Officer (PRO)

Loyce Matsiko – Coordinator

Jovilet “Mamma Isaac” Mugisha – Parents chairperson

Hamudani Sande – Advisor

Baker Felix Twesiime – Chief ambassador.