A lot of golf action has been missed since March 17th 2020 when President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced a ban for sports across the country as a mitigation tool to bravely fight the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Therefore, for the later part of March, April, May and June, there has not been any golf competitions since the golf courses across the country were closed down.

As a plan for safe return, the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) and several Golf Courses have since issued key Safe Operating Procedures (SOPs) to members which can be followed to the dot in conjunction with the Ministry of Health.

Some of these SOP’s include regularly sanitizing of equipment and hands, playing without caddies, maintaining the over 2-metre spacing to ensure social distancing, regular hand washing and constant disinfecting of items used.

Professional golfer Abraham Ainemani chips the ball at Lake Victoria Serena Resort and Spa, Kigo

With total respect of these SOP’s, at the moment, there is some little action at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala, Lake Victoria Serena Resort and Spa in Kigo and Entebbe club where golfers follow these procedures to the dot without caddies or one at most.

The Uganda Golf Union also presented a paper to Government through the Ministry of Education and Sports urging that golf is a totally non-contact recreational out-door contact sport played in a spacious hygienic environment under the natural breeze and sunshine that increases vitamin D in the body.

There are no competitions yet. But, at the moment, individual golfers are playing, many carrying their own equipment. There is regular washing of hands and disinfecting equipment with social distancing maintained at all times. Jackson Karyarugookwe, Uganda Golf Union Captain

We issued a couple of Safe Operating Procedures (SOP’s) that all members have to adhere to all times. Theo Van Rooyen, Golf Manager Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa

Few golfers now play with their caddies in the various golf facilities

President Museveni in his much-publicized updates about the brave fight against Coronavirus has not talked much about the re-opening of sports since the pandemic remains a big threat to the populous.

For the remaining time until December 2020, the signature tournament of the Uganda Golf Union, the Uganda Golf Open is yet to happen, teeing off in August with the Juniors and Ladies events.

September will witness the amateurs and professionals opens, all at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

Young pro golfer David Amooti Kamulindwa swings off at tee-off during last year’s Uganda Professionals Open

Other events expected to be held when the situation normalizes will include the JBG and Entebbe opens in Entebbe, Pepsi Independence Open at the Palm Valley Course, Serena Open, Kakira Open (Jinja) and the seniors open in Kampala.

There is however fear that most sponsors of these various tournaments may not pull the strings since the COVID-19 pandemic has had far reaching effects on a couple of businesses as well.

Remaining Scheduled Uganda Golf Union Events:

July 2020:

Mbarara Open / Uganda Open Tour – Mbarara Golf Club, Mbarara

British Junior Open / Uganda Open Tour – Mehta Golf Club, Lugazi

August 2020:

Nalubaale Challenge – Entebbe Club

West Nile Tour – Arua Golf Club, Arua

Entebbe Tour – Entebbe Club

Uganda Juniors Open – Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Uganda Ladies Open – Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

September 2020:

Uganda Amateurs Open – Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Uganda Professionals Open – Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Seniors Quarterly mug – Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

October 2020:

JBG Open – Entebbe Club

Independence Open / Safari Tour – Palm Valley, Kakungulu Estate

Mbarara Ladies Open – Mbarara Golf Club

Eastern Challenge – Tororo Golf Club

Serena Open / Safari Tour – Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa

November 2020:

Entebbe Open / Safari Tour – Entebbe Club

Kakira Open – Jinja Golf Club

Mehta Open – Mehta Golf Club, Lugazi

December 2020: