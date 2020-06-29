Utility player Samson “Abbey” Mutyaba played for his second side in the Uganda Premier League after a great season at Kyetume Football Club in the 2019/20.

With the ability to play in more than four positions as a right and left back, central defender as well as a holding midfielder, Mutyaba featured in 18 out of the 25 matches played in total.

The former Nkumba University student has thus reflected on the immediate past season that was abruptly disrupted by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

It was a great season at Kyetume Football Club. I managed to play 18 matches out of the 25 games we had in total. I was deployed in all the defensive positions; right and left back, central defense and the holding midfield role. Samson “Abbey” Mutyaba,Utility Defender

Samson Abbey Mutyaba on duty at Kyetume Football Club

Abbey Mutyaba in action for Maroons Football Club in the 2018/19 season

Mutyaba was signed from Maroons a season earlier where had also served diligently following a spell in the second division with Water FC.

Previously, he played at Nkumba University (FUFA Big League), Stegota, Mutundwe Lions and had a brief semi-professional spell at Guangzhou Evergrand in China.

The current lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic got Mutyaba at his Mulago base in the heart of Kampala City.

Prior to the 2020/21 season kick-off, he will weigh offers from pursers Bright Stars, Express as well as his parent club, Kyetume for a possible extension.