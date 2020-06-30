Brigadier Jackson ‘Bell’ Tushabe, the former director of the now defunct ex-Premier League side Victors FC has passed on.

The retired army officer breathed his last on Tuesday morning at Nakasero Hospital.

Bell as famously known among the football fraternity served football in different capacities including the position of Vice President in charge of competitions during Lawrence Mulindwa’s first reign in office as Fufa president.

He also served as the Chairman Super Divisions Clubs Associations (SADCA) and chairman Fufa Competitions Committee between 2005 and 2009.

Under his reign with Victors, they won the Uganda Cup and also played in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Victors was home for big name players like Hassan Mubiru, Benjamin Ochan, Ali Kimera, Daniel Sserunkuma, Isaac Katwere and Karim Ndugwa among others.