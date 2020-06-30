International Cricket could soon head to the Eastern City of Jinja.

The development comes after Uganda Cricket Association partnered with Jinja Senior Secondary School to upgrade of playing surface of their oval.

Last year, Jinja SSS and UCA signed a Memorandum of Understanding that allowed the association to develop the ground in three phases that include upgrading the playing surface, putting up a perimeter fence around the ground and construction of dressing rooms.

That process got underway on Monday, June 29 with a groundbreaking ceremony at the ground to set in motion the first phase of the project that will entail construction of a turf wicket that’s up to international standards.

The first phase of the project is expected to take two months at an approximate cost of 45 million shillings and will be overseen by UCA Trustee Ranmal Keshwalla with Smart Bills in charge of the civil works.

Jinja has produced some of the best talents in Ugandan Cricket for a long time with most of them learning their trade at Jinja SSS Oval.

However, the playing surface has been an astroturf and needed to be upgraded to an internationally approved turf wicket for the oval to be able to host international cricket.