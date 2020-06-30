Towering defender Benon Tahomera is one of the most sought defenders at the moment.
After learning that Tahomera’s current employment contract at Kyetume Football Club will expire in August 2020, two Uganda Premier League sides Express and Mbarara City have openly expressed interest.
First, it was Express that showed interest in the six feet plus defender.
Now, Western Uganda based Mbarara City Football Club has joined the race for the player who has been famous for the dead-ball execution.
Tahomera kick-started his career at Mbale based Kataka Football Club in 2013.
In 2015, he joined Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) until 2017 when he crossed to Kyetume while still in the FUFA Big League.
He was part of the Kyetume FC team that was elevated to the Uganda Premier League.
Tahomera Profile:
- Full Names: Benon Tahomera
- Nick Name: Granon
- Date of Birth: 10th December 1996
- Place of Birth: Tororo, Eastern Uganda
- Positions: Right Back and Central Defence
- Height: 6.4 feet
- Strong Foot: Right
- Key weapons: Dead ball execution, heading, tackling, man marking, shooting and long distance passing
Football Career:
- Clubs: Kataka (2013-2015), MYDA (2015-2017), Kyetume (2017 – To date)
- National team: 1 appearence with Uganda Cranes
- Honours: Silver medallist (2019 FUFA Drum Tournament with Bukedi Province)
- Management company: Scout for Talent Agency
