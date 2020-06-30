After winning the league title last week, Tanzania giants Simba are now focusing on the Tanzania FA Cup.

The Msimbazi won the title with six games left after collecting 19 points, 19 more than their closest rivals, Young Africans in second.

Club CEO Senzo Mbatha says it would be an icing on the cake if they went on to lift the FA Cup.

“Of course it would be the icing on the top if we win the FA Cup itself and the double this season,” Mbatha told BBC Sport Africa.

“So all these things are in the pipeline. They’re doable and within reach,” he adds.

But before lifting the domestic cup, they will have tasks ahead including the quarter final against Azam on July 1.