Uganda will not host the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations Beach Soccer Championship.

The fate was confirmed on Tuesday, 30th June 2020 as one of the resolutions from the online assembly.

No reasons have been forwarded thus far why Uganda withdrew from hosting the event last hosted by Egypt in 2018.

Kawowo Sports has however established that the Coronavirus situation that has plugged the world since the start of the year is the main push factor.

The other key concern was the inability to get a venue well on time with the rising water levels sweeping off many natural beaches around the shoreline of Lake Victoria.

Uganda had won the bid to host the 2020 Afcon beach soccer finals in 2018 and preparations had already started internally.

“This is a big blow to Uganda. There is no hope lost. We shall wait for the new hosts and prepare to take part, starting with the qualifiers,” Deo Mutabazi, Chairman of Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) said.

Meanwhile, the same CAF video conference passed a number of issues, confirming a change of dates of 2021 Afcon, 2020 Chan and the Interclub competitions.

Caf will also give each of the 54 member associations $300,000 as relief aid.

The 2020 CAF awards will not be held and the continental football governing body has appointed a commercial director.