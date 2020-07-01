The 2020 Caf Awards have been cancelled, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed.

This was one of the decisions made at the CAF Executive Committee held a meeting on Tuesday, 30 June 2020, via video-conference to discuss the future of competitions and other related issues following the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAF Awards 2020

“Cancellation of the 2020 edition. Major partners for the event, Pickalbatros Group, have re-affirmed their contractual commitment towards the next two (2) editions,” read part of the executive decisions from Caf meeting.

The decision implies that Senegal and Liverpool star Sadio Mane will remain the continent’s best player for at least another period.