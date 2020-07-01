You will struggle to identify a 6 feet plus complete defender in Uganda’s football at the moment.

Enock “Lucio” Walusimbi, who hails from the Ffumbe clan (Civet cat) is one of the chosen few in this cluster of players.

Walusimbi is a typical Muganda, proudly affiliated to lineage of Walusimbi (head of clan – Ow’Akasolya)‎, Galinnya e Bakka (clan mottoe – Omubala), situated at Bakka, Busiro (clan seat – Obutaka)‎ with a frog (Kikere) as his secondary totem (Akabbiro)‎.

Ffiumbe Totem

Currently still attached to Bright Stars Football Club in the Uganda Premier League until October 2020, Walusimbi is weighing options about his next destiny.

“I have passionately played at Bright Stars Football Club since 2016. We are one happy family since I joined. Since my employment contract is about to elapse, my representative is in talks with the club as well as other clubs willing to take me up” Walusimbi who is represented by Scout for Talent Agency notes.

Enock Walusimbi (Left) vies for the ball with Fahad Bayo as Bright Stars faced Vipers on match day 1 of 2019/20 UPL season. Walusimbi scored in that game

With the COVID-19 lockdown that barred sports activities since 17th March 2020, Walusimbi is eager to return to action.

“It has been a long time when are not actively involved in football activities apart from personal sessions. I am more than eager to return” he adds.

One of Walusimbi’s highest moments as a footballer thus far arrived in 2018 when he guided Buganda Province to the FUFA Drum Championship.

Enocl Walusimbi (right) in action for Buganda Province against Tooro in the 2019 FUFA Drum Tournament at the New Akii Bua Stadium, Lira

A year later, he was part of the Bright Stars team when they played in the 2019 final of the Stanbic Uganda Cup, losing 5-4 to Proline on penalties after normal time had ended one goal apiece at the Masaka Recreational Stadium, Masaka.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club captain Shafik “Kuchi” Kagimu is Walusimbi’s most difficult opponent.

“Kuchi (Shafik Kagimu) has always given me hard time whenever I have faced him. I know by the time I face him again, I will come good” Walusimbi notes.

Key of his attributes as a footballer include good game reading, tackling, man marking, ball passing (short and long passes) as well as heading the ball.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Enock Walusimbi

Nick-name: Lucio

Date of Birth: 12th November 1998

Place of Birth: Kampala District

Weight: 73 KG

Height: 6.2ft

Positions of play: Central Defence, Right Back

Strong Foot: Right

Key Attributes & Strengths: Heading the ball, Short & Long Balling passing, Free-kick execution, Team player

Career: Shafranto (2011-2013), Nansana United (2013-2015), Bright Stars (2016 –To date)

Achievements: Winner FUFA Drum Tournament 2019

Agency: Scout For Talent Agency