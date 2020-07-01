A few hours after Vipers SC unveiled Disan Galiwango, Express FC Chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka has opened a can of worms insisting the player is still contracted to the Red Eagles.

Vipers revealed on Wednesday that the Express captain has penned a four year deal at the club becoming the first signing of the club in the window ahead of the new campaign.

Kiwanuka says the unveiling of his captain by the champions has surprised everyone at the club.

“Express FC with a valid contract has not released or transferred Disan,” reads partly a tweet by KK as famously known.

There r unethical businessmen who achieve everything they want by cutting corners. It is time we stopped these chaps. U feel sorry for the kids who get in touch with these fellows! What kind of education do those kids receive? Plse let's stop this!



— Samuel Sejjaaka (@samuelsejjaaka) July 1, 2020

“This has not come as a surprise to us!! While we respect his wish to leave, the club has rights which Vipers is aware of.

“We intend to enforce them using all the legal avenues available to us.”

Galiwango has been a subject of interest from various clubs including KCCA but the Lugogo side chickened out when they learnt that Galiwango extended his stay with Express in March.

It’s reported that the defender cum winger renewed his contract after receiving Ugx. 15 million from the club chairman.

When Vipers came calling, reports indicate that the player and his representatives opted to return the money to the club but Kiwanuka was not interested.