On 29th June 2020, a group of former Proline Football Club players met the current director Mujib Kasule.

The group was led by the club’s diligent former captain Simon “Mone” Mbaziira, Geofrey Akabwai (now head coach at Kampala International University), Abubakar Ali Gift, Yusuf Mukisa and Henry Baganza.

They carried a special message with them. It was a message of hope, vigour and was well researched and packaged for better assimilation.

This message was about the initiation of the Proline Football Club Legends Association.

Such an association is the first of its kind for active football clubs in the country and has many underlying ambitions at hand.

First things first, there is nothing that provides a perfect unifying arm than a well-organized association with purely defined structures.

Once fully operational, this association will take welfare of Proline former and active players as a top priority.

L-R: Abubakar Gift Ali, Henry Baganza, Simon “Mone” Mbaziira,, Yusuf Mukisa, Geofrey Akabwai and the Proline FC director Mujib Kasule (seated)

“The active players will benefit with life changing career guidance lessons and this will spread out to the other clubs as well” Akabwai, who is general secretary of this association, confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Other areas of interest will come in the name of charity to carter for vulnerable people in the communities and encouraging other legends to take FUFA, CAF and FIFA courses by contributing to the course funds, among other objectives.

An official date to officially launch the project is being planned as well as sensitizing and recruiting as many members on board as possible.

Proline Football Club Logo

Paperwork is being finalized and soon, more leaders will be appointed to push to the upper limit this massive project.

Canadian based Ambassador Johnson Luyiga is expected to come in full swing and give the project a deserved status.

Proline was founded in 2006 as a football academy that has since elevated self into a respectable club in the country.

Until recently when the COVID-19 abruptly disorganized the football business in Uganda and across the world, Proline FC was playing in the Star Times Uganda Premier League.

Proline: 2019 Uganda Cup winners (Photo: John Batanudde)

On 25th May 2019, Proline FC was the first club in the lower ranks to win the knock out Stanbic Uganda Cup, recovering from a goal down to beat 10 man Bright Stars 5-4 in post-match penalties when normal time had ended one goal apiece at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Henceforth, they qualified sportingly to play at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Some of the Proline Football Club officials

‘WE ARE PROLINE – ONE BLOOD’