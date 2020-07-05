Former immediate league champions KCCA have agreed a deal for Uganda Cranes defender Denis Iguma.

The defender cum midfielder will sign a two year deal at the club according to reliable sources.

Iguma has been out with an injury for the past one and half years and missed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but one KCCA official who preferred anonymity says the player passed medical tests.

“True, we agreed a deal for Iguma and he successfully passed medical tests,” revealed a source.

The defender, who last featured for Bekaa Sports Club in Lebanon will re-unite with coach Mike Mutebi with whom he fell out during his spell at SC Villa in 2012.

The two disagreed over tactics with Mutebi opting to let the club sell Iguma, their most prized asset then to SC Victoria University who were playing in the second tier then.

At SC Victoria University, Iguma guided the club to the top division and also won the Uganda Cup at the now defunct club.

Iguma will join the likes of Ashraf Mugume, Charles Lwanga, Loro Mazzengo who have already penned deals at Lugogo.

The club is also expected to sign Andrew Samson Kigozi (Police), Brian Aheebwa (Mbarara City), Pius Obuya (Maroons) and Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United).