On 14th January 2019, a new hit “Ebbango Waliwanika” bombarded the airwaves across the world.

This was a production by Derrick “Rickman Manrick” Ddungu featuring DT Timo (Timothy Geoffrey) whose audio was done by Artin on the beat and the video shot by Trafik Films.

Many will believe that Rickman is an active professional footballer plying his trade with Sävedalen IF, a second division entity based in Gothenburg city, Sweden.

Derrick “Rickman Manrick” Ddungu

Sävedalen IF Team squad. Rickman is on the front row (third from right)

A young Rickman Manrick in action

In the same city, Rickman was formerly a student teacher at the Kvarnbyskolean School for Children with otism.

Ddungu whose stage name is “Rickman Manrick” is a fast paced footballer with awesome close ball control, accurate passing and good dribbling skills often galvanized by fancy step overs.

Back in the days, Rickman concentrated on music during a spell he was done injured.

“The reason I did music is when I tore my Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in the knee and I had a surgery in 2016. I was going to be out for a whole year so when I was bored I started doing music” he vividly recounts.

Rickman Manrick performs

Naki single:

Rickman’s first single arrived to the scene in December 2017 and since that time, he has never looked back.

“My first single was ‘Naki’ did in December 2017 with producer Artin Pro. Then, the rest came flowing. Music has always been a passion of mine besides football.” He adds.

Rickman Manrick drives the crowds crazy with his songs

Rickman Manrick’s Ebbango Waliwanika was a breakthrough hit for his music career

Injury recovery and injured again:

Like fate would dictate, Rickman recovered from injury but in a short time was injured again.

I came back from injury in 2018 as I joined Sävedalen IF but again injured my meniscus and had a second knee surgery though it was not a long wait . After 3 months I was back. Am currently playing for Sävedalen IF as a forward sometimes as a winger Derrick “Rickman Manrick” Ddungu, pro footballer-cum-musician

The “Ebango Waliwanika” song was produced in 2019 and took everyone by storm.

“Ebango Waliwanika was a break-through song indeed to my music career. I look forward producing many hit songs” he remarks.

To-date, this particular song has accumulated as many as 476,274 views on You-Tube (as of 7th July 2020).

Music and football promotion:

Being involved in music and football, Rickman has had a feel of the two industries.

He believes that these two fields almost share parents via marketing.

I think the marketing doesn’t differ that much because they both fall under entertainment. May be sports has bodies that govern it and music is more of an individual effort most of the times I mean you can do a show alone but you can’t play a game alone even Messi can’t play alone. I think the marketing is almost the same in this era we have social media. Clubs have social media pages well as the musicians do as well. I think in terms of marketing 60% to 40% football is marketed more than music but music can market football which football can not. Anyways, it is not a simple thing to explain Derrick “Rickman Manrick” Ddungu, Pro footballer-cum-musician

Rickman Manrick is good at dribbling, often spiced up by fancy step overs

He boldly attests that he would encourage his children do sports to keep fit and happy.

In the same vein, he has no option if the children follow the music path.

“I would encourage my children to do sports in order to keep healthy and happy but if they want to do music it’s up to them. I will just guide them through whatever they want to do. But I would love to see my kid play in Arsenal or a national team” he echoes of encouraging children follow their passion.

Rickman Manrick (center) dribbling during a competitive game

Rickman was inspired by Portuguese football ace Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro, a five time FIFA Ballon d’Or winner in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Musically, he grew up admiring American rapper Shawn Corey “Jayz” Carter with his best song “Ngamba” produced by the duo of Radio (deceased) and Weasel.

Rickman Manrick after a training game

He has previously played at Kampala Junior Team (KJT), The Reds, Friends of Football (FOF), Dalen KFF, Gunnilse IS and lately Sävedalen IF.

As Rickman continues to play the beautiful game with music also remains a big part of his life.

Eddie Kenzo and Rickman Manrick pose for a photo after a training session at Bayern Arena in Munyonyo, Kampala

L-R: William Luwagga Kizito, Rickman Manrick and Vincent Kayizzi Walugembe

He has a dream of playing for a club in the Uganda Premier League at some stage in his career.

“One day, I would wish to play in the Uganda Premier League” Rickman dreams.

From Naki, Bango Waliwanika, Okilinamu Obuzibu, Basumbuyi, Naye Tunyumirwe, Tum Tum, Kasonso, Wakanda, Tekako Ka Radio, My Baby, Tuula Wansi as well as the latest Gwanga Mujje and the like, the play-list continues to spread like a wild fire in windy summer conditions.

Rickman celebrates a goal with a teammate

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Derrick Ddungu

Derrick Ddungu Stage Names : Rickman Manrick

: Rickman Manrick Place of Birth: Mengo, Kampala

Mengo, Kampala Best Dish: Rice and peas

Rice and peas Best song : Ngamba (Radio and Weasel)

: Ngamba (Radio and Weasel) Role Models: Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro and Shawn Corey Carter a.k.a Jayz.

Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro and Shawn Corey Carter a.k.a Jayz. Football Journey: The reds, Kampala Junior Team (KJT), Friends of Football (FOF), Dalen KFF, Gunnilse IS, Sävedalen IF (Currently)

The reds, Kampala Junior Team (KJT), Friends of Football (FOF), Dalen KFF, Gunnilse IS, Sävedalen IF (Currently) Toughest opponent: None yet

None yet Best goal: In Gunnilse IS 2016 87th minute like Gareth Bale against Barcelona from the center dribble with speed to one on one with the keeper and chip)

Rickman performs on stage