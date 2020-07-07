Uganda Cranes forward William Luwagga Kizito has extended his contract for one more at Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Kfar Saba FC.

Kizito who has been a revelation to the outfit will continue his hard work in the European country after previously turning out for Shakhtar Karagandy in Kazakhstan.

The new development comes after Luwagga scored last week in a league ender, his lone strike in the 38th minute helping Hapoel to a 1-0 win over Macabbi Netanya.

Uganda Cranes winger William Luwagga Kizito (R) attempts to beat his man during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match against Botwswan at Namboole Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

In a social media post, Hapoel Kfar Saba FC revealed their pleasure to have Luwagga for another season.

“Hapoel Kfar Saba Football Club is pleased to announce the extension of the contract of the attack player from Uganda Kizito that will continue to play another season in,” the football club based in Kfar Saba wrote.

About Hapoel Kfar Saba FC

Hapoel Kfar Saba FC is an Israeli football club based in Kfar Saba.

The club currently competes in the Israeli Premier League and plays its home matches at Levita Stadium.