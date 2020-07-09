Patrick “Pato” Macheme is the Executive Director of Pato Fitness World Initiative (PFWI).

His main purpose among others is to ensure healthy bodies for personalities through fitness, endurance and stamina drills.

He has trained ordinary people and high profile personalities as the B.E.T winning musician Eddy Kenzo, Uganda Cranes forward Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Music Divas Iryn Namubiru and Desire Luzinda, among others.

“Keeping fit is my calling and working out with people is my passion. This is one job I execute with all my heart” Macheme notes.

A footballer who is in the evening of his career, Macheme has worked with a number of health clubs, gyms and fitness centers.

He worked with Garden City Gym, Sheraton Hotel Gym, Kasiwukira Health Club, Edge Fitness Center, Freedom Fitness Centre, Azmarino Gym, Bodywise Health Club, Fusion Gym (Victoria Mall, Entebbe), B-Active Gym (Lubowa) and lately Pato’s Gym in Abaita Ababiri.