Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango and David Obua have been named among the greatest Ugandans to have played in the PSL.

The duo have had illustrious careers with the national team and jointly make the shortlist with Posnet Omony, Timothy Batabaire and famous forward Geoffrey Massa.

David Obua and Vincent Kayizzi in Uganda Cranes colours Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The curation was done by Supersport, describing Obua’s impression as “a successful stay at Kaizer Chiefs between 2005 and 2008”, Onyango as “one of the best goalkeepers to have ever played in the PSL.”

Omony is remembered as a “fan-favourite” according to the article, while Timothy is revered for having been “tough-tackling central defender”.

Major achievements per player

Posnet Omony – As a goalkeeper, Omony helped Bloemfontein Celtic clinch the SAA Supa 8 Cup (MTN8) in his debut season.

Postnet Omony

David Obua – As a left-back and left-winger, he was instrumental in aiding Kaizer Chiefs win the Absa Cup (Nedbank Cup) and SAA Supa 8 Cup in 2006. He was 2005/06 Kaizer Chiefs Player of the Year.

Timothy Batabaire – As central defender, Batabaire played a huge role in Bloemfontein Celtic’s 2005 SAA Supa 8 Cup success.

Geoffrey Massa – As a striker, Massa scored 13 goals in 49 appearances for University of Pretoria Football Club.

Geoffrey Massa Credit: © Kawowo Sports

Denis Onyango – 2015/16 PSL Goalkeeper of the Season, helped Mamelodi Sundowns win three Absa Premiership titles, two Telkom Knockout Cups, Nedbank Cup, CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup.