Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club, a new promoted entity in the Uganda Premier League has officially unveiled towering midfielder Isaac Mweru Doka on a two year tenure.

Midfielder Isaac Mweru Doka

The free agent becomes the first signing for Abdul-Samadu Musafiri’s coached club that were promoted to the Uganda Premier League in May 2020 following the abrupt end of the football season due to the Coronavirus pandemic, having toppled the rest of the clubs in the Elgon group.

Doka was among the 18 players shown the exit door at Express following the closure of the season.

We are delighted to confirm and inform you our fans of MYDA that we have completed and signed Doka Isaac Mweru from Express FC on a 2 year contract for this coming new season in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League MYDA Statement

Doka is a good midfielder, capable of utilizing the ball optimally, with good dribbles, passing and many times shooting.

He makes a return to Eastern Uganda from where he first played before he featured in the FUFA Drum tournament at the Sebei Province.

Kawowo Sports has established that MYDA head coach Musafiri will travel to Kampala to finalize talks with three potential targets.

The Malaba based club is preparing for their debut season in the Uganda Premier League for the 2020/21 season whose kick-off is ear-marked for October 2020.