“This was a meeting long over due and I believe it will yield some fruits for the Ex-internationals if really the spirit upon which it was organized is adhered to” former Uganda Cranes international Sam Ssimbwa noted of the consultative meeting held on Friday, 10th July 2020.

The meeting, chaired by Moses Magogo, the President of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) took place at Ivy’s Hotel in Wakaliga, Kampala with as many as 47 Ex-Uganda Cranes players.

Over time, Ex-internationals have convened at different forums but their burning issues are never addressed to the bone marrow.

Speaker after speaker, the key areas of interest rotated around for mutual respect of each other, employment of these former diligent servants of the beautiful game, assimilation into the FUFA system and programmes as well as call for a common unifying body.

FUFA boss Magogo advised the Ex-Internationals to create and register an Association that can bring them together formally, with full assurance of FUFA’s support and blessings.

I thank you for respecting each other when raising issues. The federation is always open to receive concerns from all football stakeholders. We have tried the best to cater for ex-internationals. We can solve issues without fighting. FUFA welcomes all stakeholders who are organized and with strategy. Whatever you are planning must be having a strategy. All opinions must have plans. Football can make its own money. Life outside football is far different from football life. People can easily forget you when you retire. Most of you don’t believe in yourself. You should use the opportunity available. Deciding to attack the federation instead, you won’t be closer to the opportunities available. The relationship with the federation must be strong Moses Magogo, FUFA President

We can get a center where we can take our concerns. I thank the president for creating opportunities however we ask him to create an office for ex-internationals. We need to make a bigger impact. I advocate for creating a SACCO for ex-internationals. We need not look at being given cash for small problems, we need something bigger that can change our lives. We don’t need to go to the federation in other offices we want to go there to settle things in our own office. However, we also need to act professionally and keep away from our ordinary behaviors Jackson “Mia-Mia” Jackson, Former Uganda Cranes Captain

This is my family. We all belong to football. I’m happy that we are here to discuss about football and our matters.These people played football for the country. The federation should create opportunities for the ex-internationals. There are many job opportunities within the federation that can be shared among the ex-internationals. Let’s believe that there are always disagreements in a family but we need to minimize them and work together for the good of football George Ssimwogere, former Uganda Cranes captain

We should be organized and respect for each other. Whenever I have something burning, I go direct to the federation and raise it but not in media. We should also be transparent and avoid being greedy. Football is wide if we don’t embrace the courses available for coaching, administration, intermediary, and others we can’t change our lives. Football is now professional we can only earn from it when we have expertise in some areas. I also urge the federation to regulate clubs to create a room for ex-internationals within their executives Paul Ssali, former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper

The Federation has the power to make the ex-international lives better but there is a lot of politics among ourselves. Some talk on our behalf but every one of us has his own problems. I would prefer we start having regular meetings for sharing ideas, playing football and others. We have come here as individuals but not as an organized Association. We would need you to rob us. It doesn’t end in attending assembly or meeting here once in a while Dan Ntale, Former Uganda Cranes player

If we finish football, we don’t give our responsibilities away. We are challenged with many problems. The federation is fully responsible for the needs of ex-international. A football player is a role model in society when we retire we remain models. There should be a way to push our lives and welfare Godfrey Nyola, Former Uganda Cranes player

List of Ex-Internationals who attended:

Fred Tamale Andrew Lule Richard Malinga Lawrence Kizito Paul Mutakabala Simon Masaba Sadiq Wassa Thomas Musoke Abubakar Tabula Umaru Ssenoga Godfrey Nyola Iddi Batambuze Mathias Kawesa George Ssemwogerere Paul Ssali Mukisa Phillip Ssozi Sam Ssimbwa Issa Ssekatawa Jackson Mayanja Nestroy Kizito Steven Bengo Mutatwala Lubogo Ibrahim Buwembo Isaac Nkaada Ibrahim Kirya Patrick Ntege Ally Ssendegeya Ibrahim Kizito Titi Camala Sam Kawalya Trasford Nsereko Fred Mukasa Sam Kabugo Kefa Kisala Barnabas Mwesiga Gibby Kalule James Odoch Farouk Meywa Ibrahim Kongo Ronald Kamoga Hakim Magumba Edward Kalungi Joseph Ssemanda Dan Ntale Steven Bogere Robert Mukiibi Abubakar Mubiru Fred Kajoba

