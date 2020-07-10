Telecom giant MTN Uganda and Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) have signed a license renewal agreement for another 12 years, commencing 1st July 2020.

MTN Uganda and the Regulatory body held a press conference on Friday at the UCC offices in Kampala to showcase the official signing of the new license.

This license renewal comes almost 2 years later, since MTN Uganda applied for a license renewal following the expiry of their 20 year license in October 2018.

MTN’s CEO Wim Vanhelleputte (L) in together with the acting ED UCC Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo (R) officially signing MTN’S license renewal agreement

Speaking at the license signing ceremony, the MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Wim Vanhelleputte said that:

“I am glad to inform you that our second National Operator License has been signed and MTN can continue operating in Uganda.

“We are happy and remains committed to our vision of delivering a bold digital life to all our customers through diligent innovations and shall continue to provide high quality voice, data and mobile money services connecting Ugandans across all the 135 districts of Uganda.”