Football tactician Richard Makumbi is closer to joining Western Uganda based entity Nyamityobora Football Club.

This comes after agreeing terms with the club christened as the “Abanyakare”.

Last season, Makumbi had served at Mbale based Kiboga Young, a club he joined from Kitara in 2018/19.

In 27 years, Makumbi has been at the helm of guiding clubs from the lower tier division to the cream-de-la-cream class, Uganda Premier League.

Richard Makumbi during his days Entebbe FC Credit: Kawowo Sports

Diligently, Makumbi has guided ten clubs to the Uganda Premier League and one club in Kenya, Western Stima FC.

Makumbi guided SCOUL (1995), Iganga Town Council – (1996), Mukono Lions (1997), Buikwe Red Stars (2004), Fire Masters (2005), Bunamwaya (now Vipers) in 2006, Bidco (BUL) in 2011.

Others were Utoda, Soana, Mbarara City (2016) and lately Kenya’s Western Stima in 2018.

Makumbi coaching experience: