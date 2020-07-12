Football tactician Richard Makumbi is closer to joining Western Uganda based entity Nyamityobora Football Club.
This comes after agreeing terms with the club christened as the “Abanyakare”.
Last season, Makumbi had served at Mbale based Kiboga Young, a club he joined from Kitara in 2018/19.
In 27 years, Makumbi has been at the helm of guiding clubs from the lower tier division to the cream-de-la-cream class, Uganda Premier League.
Diligently, Makumbi has guided ten clubs to the Uganda Premier League and one club in Kenya, Western Stima FC.
Makumbi guided SCOUL (1995), Iganga Town Council – (1996), Mukono Lions (1997), Buikwe Red Stars (2004), Fire Masters (2005), Bunamwaya (now Vipers) in 2006, Bidco (BUL) in 2011.
Others were Utoda, Soana, Mbarara City (2016) and lately Kenya’s Western Stima in 2018.
Makumbi coaching experience:
- SCOUL FC – Promoted to Super League (1992-1995)
- Iganga Town Council – Promoted to Super League (1995-1996)
- Mukono Lions – Promoted to Super League (1996-1997)
- Buikwe Red Stars 2002 – Promoted to Super League (2004)
- Fire Masters – Promoted to Super League (2005)
- Bunamwaya (Vipers) – Promoted them to Super League (2006)
- Bidco (BUL) – Promoted to Super League (2008-2011)
- Utoda Mityana – Promoted to Super League
- Soana – Promoted to Super League
- Mbarara City – Promoted to Super League (2016)
- Western Stima Kenya – Promoted to super league Kenya (2018)
- Kitara – 2018-2019
- Kiboga Young – 2019-2020