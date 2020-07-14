Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) has rolled out the Development of National Sports Structures and Systems (DNSS) Project 2020.

This is under the guidance of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC).

At least $30,000 is ear marked for this project funded by the IOC.

Pakistan national Waqas Liaqat Butt will be the project implementer, resourced through the International Hockey Federation (FIH) under oversight of Uganda Hockey spearheaded by the Association Vice Chairperson Michael Nashimolo.

With a core objective of spreading the game across the country, the project shall cover all regions in the country.

This will be effected by creating a pathway for development of all stakeholders in the sport, covering umpiring, coaching, administration and other on and off pitch administration of the game.

With the prevailing COVID19 Condition, phase one of the project shall entail online trainings, which have already started though initially scheduled to begin in March 2020.

All Uganda Hockey activities are primed to create excitement for players, officials, sponsors, fans, the media and all stakeholders as a result of better trained handlers of the sport from this Project.

The mass training of many participants will have a spillover effect of more communities engaging in the sport.

Fresh Diary Secondary schools hockey championship during the 2019 edition at Mbale SS play ground

The optimal result shall be more competitive achievements in the region and the international stage.

Participants enrolled are from schools ranging from as close as Kyambogo College in the central Region, Ombaci in the North, Ntale School in the West, Seeta High in the East and beyond.

Various community projects targeting children, youth and adults have also registered.

The first session of the first phase rolled out on 13th July 2020, was officially opened by William Blick (UOC President and IOC Member), Dr. Donald Rukare (NCS Chairman and UOC Secretary General) and Tayyab Ikram from the International Hockey Federation.

FIH certified educators are the course facilitators, locally co-ordinated by FIH Level 2 Coach Vicent Kasasa.

Vincent Kasasa

For starters, there are a number of clubs in the premier division of the Uganda Hockey league as well as educational institutions (primary, secondary schools and universities) involved in Hockey.

The men premier clubs include; Weatherhead, Kampala Hockey Club, City Lions, Rockets and Stingets.

The female clubs are; Weatherhead, Wananchi, Kampala, Deliverance Church Uganda and Rhino.

The latest new entrants Kyambogo, MUBS and Mbarara Hockey Club.

Lydia Dhamuzungu is the Uganda Hockey Association President

We deeply appreciate Uganda Olympic Committee that has allowed Hockey to flourish by prioritizing the Olympic sport to benefit from the Olympic Solidarity grant. We also Appreciate National Council of Sports and Government of Uganda for making an enabling environment for sports to explore growth plans in all direction. For all expertise rendered in growing the sport we appreciate International Hockey Federation (FIH) who have allowed the certified educators and Expert to champion the growth of Uganda Hockey.As the Hockey community, it’s time for us to make hay while the rain is still up so that when the scotching sun starts we can be able to feed on what we prepared in these hard times. Lydia Gloria Dhamuzungu, Chairperson Uganda Hockey Association

Secondary schools hockey games

Umpiring Group:

Jordan Mpiima, Stanley Tamale, Topher Kyamanywa, Vincent De Paul Kayanja, Micheal Nashimolo, Alfred Agaba, Dulf Musoke, Stewart Kavuma, Kenneth Tamale, John Nsubuga, Timothy Ntumba, Solomon Mutalya, Levicato Ahumuza, Annet Nakasagga, Siddy Alum, Milton Chebet, Erinah Hilda Nabukeera, Aisha Kagere, Martin Okello, Julius Sseruyange, Hildar Star Balondemu, Martin Tehwa, Maxwell Mugisha, Ernest Musumba, Emmanuel Baguma, Siraje Ramathan, Samuel Mpuga, Joshua Tsikhabi Masawi, Gerald Aquino Ssessaazi, Miriam Kyabe Nankya, Thomas Moore Opio, Jerome Owori