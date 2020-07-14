Turkey Super Lig: Konyaspor Kulübü 4-3 Istanbul Basaksehir

On form Farouk Miya scored two classic goals as Konyaspor recovered from a goal down to condemn log leaders Istanbul Basaksehir 4-3 during the Turkish Super Lig duel on Monday night at the Konya Büyükşehir Belediye stadium.

Both Miya’s goals were brilliant strikes off his flying right foot, taking his personal tally at the club to 8 goals in the season.

@FaroukMiya on the double as @konyaspor defeat Turkish League leaders Istanbul Başakşehir 4-3.



And what a double that was!! pic.twitter.com/RXLepolsTL — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) July 13, 2020

Edwin Visca gave Istanbul Basaksehir the lead, converting a third minute penalty when ironically Miya handled the ball in the forbidden area.

Consequently, Miya was booked by referee Cuneyt Cakir. Against the run of play, Miya volleyed home a 20th-minute equaliser, thanks to Alper Uludag’s pinpoint delivery from the left.

Miya (holding the ball) runs back for restart of play moments after scoring the equalizer that made it 1 all at some stage (Credit: Konyaspor Kulubu Media)

Team captain Omer Ali Sahiner gave Konyaspor the lead on the stroke of half time before Miya scored another classic goal to ensure a 3-1 half time lead.

Senegalese international Demba Ba scored Istanbul Basakshir’s second goal with 20 minutes to play and piled more pressure on the hosts.

Four minutes later, defender Selim Ay replaced a weary Miya in a rather tactical move.

Eljero Elia from the Netherlands scored Istanbul Basakshir’s equalizer, making it 3 all with 12 minutes left on the mark.

There was one more piece of drama in the match when Nejc Skubic, a roving right-back from Slovakia scored in the 85th minute to lift Konyaspor to a memorable victory for the team coached by Turkey’s legendary captain Bülent “Büyük Kaptan” Korkmaz.

Christened as the Anatolian Eagle (Anadolu Kartalı), Konyaspor climbs to 14th with 33 points from 32 games played so far with two games to wind up the season.

Crucial final games

There is virtually a small margin for error in the final two games for Konyaspor as the season comes to a tense climax.

The 1922 founded club travels to Trabzonspor on Saturday 18th July before completing the season at home against Alanyaspor the following Sunday, 26th July.