Ivorian defender Soulymane Bamba and midfielder Swalik Bebe Segujja have committed their future at Mbarara City FC after signing contract extensions.

Bamba and Segujja each signed a two-year and one-year contract extensions respectively with the Ankole Lions.

two-year and one year contract extensions respectively until the end of July 2022 and 2021.” The club confirmed on Wednesday.

Bamba joined Mbarara City last season making 15 appearances in the league while Ssegujja on the other hand managed 17 league appearances as a starter.

The duo joins Jude Ssemugabi, Steven Othieno, Muhammad Ssekeba and Pisitis Barenge as the other players that have also renewed their contracts with Mbarara City FC.

The club has lost Ibrahim Orit to Vipers SC and there are still doubts about the future of striker Brian Aheebwa and captain Hillary Mukundane.