All stars Kampala Association (ASKA), a group of majorly retired footballers as well as some active one continues to write a bold statement of intent.

Since the founding time in 2019, ASKA whose prime objective is to highlight about the value of football, provide counselling sessions to both clusters of players, financial as well as material help if need be.

The group conducts internal tours to the various places as they spread the message.

Under the chairmanship of George Kagugube Bukenya, a former Uganda U-23, City Lads, Express player who retired in South Africa, ASKA’s latest involvement was a tour to Nansana, winning the game 4-3.

In Nansana, they played against a select team and offered assistance to former SC Villa superstar Andrew “Fimbo” Mukasa.

“Mukasa needs everyone’s help, he made our nation proud by representing at various competitions. As ASKA, we are to continue supporting our brother and we are to always associate with him.” Kagugube noted.

The association is to also help other retired and current footballers since we want them to live a decent life as confessed by Nestroy Kizito.

“Football is a game of numbers and fair-play.Once we are united, we can make an impact as active and retired players join hands for a cause” Kizito noted.

Active and retired players as John Bosco Ssemugenyi, Faruku Osama, Nestroy Kizito, Dan Wagaluka, Steven Bengo, Henry Mukwaya, Davis Kasenge, Abubakar Tabula and Mukasa himself among others took part in the game.

Tabula is the association’s ambassador.