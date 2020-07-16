As several news bulletins unfold each day in the media world, documentation of those behind the production, writing and publication tend to be overlooked.

With quite a number of unknown experts putting in their efforts and time in the industry, Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye has often stood out with his daring passion for covering and presenting content on this site.

David Isabirye at the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt

Last weekend, David was hosted on the Sanyuka TV program The Bench – hosted by Baker Kigongo – where he explained his deep desire to gather sports news both in Uganda and on the African continent.

On a well-lit set with Baker, David revealed how he has taken pride in writing content, a journey that dates back to his early days at University.

When quizzed about whether he has been appreciated enough for the exquisite job he does, Isabirye talked up his sole source of joy that keeps him going.

Every time I write, it simply makes me feel appreciated. I feel fulfillment of my passion when I write about Baker Kigongo, my brother Jackson Kibirige, Tony Mawejje who returned home to continue his fotball career. David Isabirye on Sanyuka TV program The Bench

“The intial happiness often comes from within. At times, I even don’t sleep. I sleep late, around 1or 2 am as I complete my final days work and research.”

Background

From family pressures to initially working without pay, David’s love for journalism couldn’t be hidden. He narrated how he used to submit reports to different media houses even though his mother didn’t approve of the journey he wanted to take.

“I knew I loved writing. I started contributing to Daily Monitor and New Vision back in the day through letters to the editorial teams.

“I went to Makerere University and studied Urban Planning due to my mother’s influence but I went back to school years later to study Journalism at Nkumba University.”

David Isabirye at the Egyptian Museum

How his football career ended

“What made me quit my football career was when we played the Masaza Cup final in 2011 at Nakivubo, there was a heavy downpour and we lost to Buruli 1-0, we went back with Bulemeezi the following year and won but we were given only 5,000UGX as winning bonus before sending us home.

“The previous year it had been the same story, so I decided to quit.

“I said to myself, ‘I need to get done with my education at Nkumba and concentrate on Journalism’. Even if I am appreciated or not, Journalism is what I love. “

David is a seasoned Kawowo Sports writer who has built his career for over 8 years.

He mostly takes pride in sport activities around his home town Entebbe, a place he often calls “the only Lake Victoria Peninsular town in Uganda”.