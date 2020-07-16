Ugandan rugby star and fullback Philip Wokorach has arrived at his new club Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Chateuneuf du Pape.

Wokorach joined the team after completing a move from his old fourth tier – Fédérale 2 club Bourges XV, where he helped them gain promotion unbeaten.

According to La Provence publication, the former Saracens, Buffaloes, Heathens and Kabras Sugar player also participated in his very first training with the ASBC group at the Louis-Trintignant stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking to the site, Wokorach revealed his joy just before taking part in the training session; “I am really happy to join this club.”

A.S.B.C is his second French rugby outfit he is playing for in his rugby career.

About Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Chateuneuf du Pape (A.S.B.C)

Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Chateuneuf du Pape (A.S.B.C) is a club that was founded in 1923.

They were promoted to division 3, after winning the knockout stages in 2017 at the division 4 level.

They host their games at the Stade des Verdeaux Louis-Trintignant stadium.