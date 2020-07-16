Ugandan rugby sensation Philip Wokorach feels he’s taking beautiful memories with him from his tenure at old club Bourges XV.

The star is moving away from Bourges after signing for Fédérale 1 (Division 3) side Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Chateuneuf du Pape (A.S.B.C).

In an emotional farewell to the outfit where he first played in France, Wokorach says he’s sure he’s leaving with “great” and “beautiful memories” as he wishes them “good luck” next season.

Philip Wokorach Credit: Kawowo Sports | MATIAS MATUS ACEBO

“Having Mixed emotions right now coz the day has come when I have to leave a place i first called home in FranceFlag of France,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

“But one thing am sure of is that I am going with great n beautiful memories. Thank you so much BourgesXV and good luck next season .Merci pour tout

à bientôt .”

Having Mixed emotions right now coz the day has come when I have to leave a place i first called home in France .But one thing am sure of is that I am going with great n beautiful memories.Thank you so much BourgesXV and good luck next season .Merci pour tout

à bientôt pic.twitter.com/CepbfZXPcN — PHILIP WOKORACH (@WokorachPhilip) July 15, 2020

Wokorach will be remembered for having helped Bourges XV gain promotion unbeaten, to the fourth tier – Fédérale 2.

A.S.B.C will be his 6th club he will turn out for after featuring at Stallions formerly Saracens, Buffaloes, Heathens, Kabras Sugar and Bourges XV.