Being talented has always been perceived as a gift from God and only a few go on to reap off their natural abilities.

Whereas talented athletes sprout from everywhere, there are families that have been fortunate to have two or more siblings doing the same craft at the highest level.

There have been several sets of brothers playing football in Uganda and across the World and the same can be said about Women’s football in Uganda today.

Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita looks at some of the famous football sisters in Uganda.

Favor Nambatya and Precious Najjemba

Favour Nambatya is a striker currently plying her trade with She Corporate FC in the FUFA Women Super League. She has also previously played for Muteesa I Royal University and Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC.

Favour Nambatya (left) in action against Muteesa I Royal University (Photo by FUFA)

Precious Najjemba on the other hand is a versatile player who can play across the defence- line and can be deployed as a defensive midfielder as well. She currently plays for Kampala Queens.

Judith Sanyu and Lillian Mutuuzo

Lillian Mutuuzo in action for Uganda against Ethiopia

Lilian Mutuuzo is a household name in Women’s football in Uganda having featured for the senior national team (Crested Cranes) at the age of 16. She is currently playing with Kampala Queens.

This will come as a surprise to many who didn’t know Kampala Queens right back Judith Sanyu is a sister to Mutuuzo.

Sheila Galinda and Bira Naddunga

Both Galinda and Naddunga play for Soroti based outfit Olila High School but perhaps the latter is the most famous having strongly featured for the Uganda U17 and U20 national teams.

What is surprising about Naddunga is that she is deployed as a forward at her club yet on the national team, she has been played as a central defender.

Joan Kwagala and Sandra Kisakye

UCU Lady Cardinals team that won the league last season

Joan Kwagala and Sandra Kisakye both play for UCU Lady Cardinals in the FUFA Women Elite League.

Kwagala is a combative midfielder while Kisakye plays as an attacking midfielder.

Kisakye is best remembered for her performance at St. Noa School, Zzana in 2019 when she guided the school to their first final at the National Ball Games albeit lost to Kawempe Muslim SS.

Patricia Apio and Sharon Acen

This set of twins currently plays for Olila High School in the FUFA Women Super League.

Apio perhaps commands more playing time than her sister but they have both been at the club for more than three seasons.

Carol Lunkunse and Annet Nakirijja

Annet Nakirijja is a fearless defender who features for UCU Lady Cardinals. She is one of the longest players at the Mukono based side.

Her sister Lunkuse, formerly a student at Masaka SS is currently playing with FUFA Women Elite League side Bunyaruguru WFC.

Sharon Ruth Namatovu and Stella Namisango

Namatovu is a striker who has previously played for Muteesa I royal University and Lady Doves.

Her elder sister Namisango is a defender who crossed from Muteesa I Royal University to join Makerere University (She MAK) two years ago.

She was instrumental as Makerere University won the FUFA Women’s Cup in 2019.

Habiba Nakayobyo, Habiba Namalwa and Doreen Nabatanzi

Habiba Nakayobyo tries to close in on Tina Nambirige (Photo by FUFA)

Nakayobyo and Namalwa both featured for now defunct Muteesa I Royal University but are now without a club.

Nabatanzi is the youngest of the three and is a student at Mukono High School.

Catherine Nagadya and Patience Nabuloobi

Catherine Nagadya lifts the FUFA Women’s Cup with Makerere University last year.

Nagadya and Nabuloobi play for Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga with the former a player with the Uganda U17 National team.

They were instrumental in guiding Makerere University to lifting the FUFA Women’s Cup last year before moving to Lubaga.

Nuru Nakyanzi and Fatumah Nakasumba

She Corporate’s Cissy Nantongo(in blue) takes on Nuru Nakyanzi of Lady Doves last season

Nakyanzi is one of the players that has the ability to be a lethal striker but has not lived to the billing so far. She has played for Taggy High School, Katuuso Community, Lady Doves and currently features for Asubo Gafford Ladies.

Nakasumba on the other hand is a defender who plays for Kampala Queens.

Brenda Nassozi and Dorothy Namugenyi

Dorothy Namugenyi last played for Kampala Queens but had in the past turned out for Buikwe Red Stars FC.

She also made history becoming the first female coach to handle a team in the University Football League (She is the head coach at Busitema University).

Her young sister Nassozi is a defender at Ajax Queens in the FUFA Women Elite League.

Josephine Ndagire, Mary Babirye and Dorothy Nakato

Babirye and Nakato both played for She Corporate at the start of the FUFA Women Elite League in 2015 but have since retired.

Their young sister, a graduate from the famous Kawempe Muslim hub is still active, playing for Makerere University.