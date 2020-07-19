Goalkeeper Rogers “Sleek” Omedwa is set for fresh negotiations with Busoga United Football Club management prior to the commencement of the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season.

The development comes in the awake of the expiry of contract for the goalkeeper who featured in 16 games out of the 25 matches before the season was suddenly abrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 16 matches played, Omedwa had six clean sheets with three man of the match performances, often balancing the goalkeeping chores with experienced Ali Kimera.

Upon the expiry of contract, Busoga United Football Club is engaging the goalkeeper for possible renewal.

“I am weighing all the offers that are being tabled by Busoga United Football Club first before I can look elsewhere” the aggressive albeit shy goalkeeper confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Busoga United XI vs Proline at Lugogo. Rogers Omedwa is on the front row (third from right)

Although Busoga United is optimistic that their goalkeeper will stay at the club for the next season, there has been keen interest from the competitors.

Kyetume, Onduparaka and newly promoted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) are all keeping an acute eye to see that they can snatch him.

Rogers Omedwa during a training session at the Mighty Arena in Jinja

Omedwa’s key attributes as a goalkeeper entail good game reading, quick reaction to initiate counter attacks, taming one against one situations as well as the aerial challenges.

Busoga United had a sensational season, completing the 2019/20 season in fourth place with 42 points behind champions Vipers (54 points), second placed Kampala Capital City Authority (50 points) and third placed Sports Club Villa (46 points).

The domestic player transfer window was officially opened on 1st July 2020 and will go on for another 60 days.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has engaged most clubs in the mandatory Clubs Pro Agenda that will prepare these clubs prior to the new season in a bid to maintain the professional standards set.