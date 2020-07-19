Konyaspor will miss the services of Ugandan International Farouk Miya as they take on Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Konyaspor who are still engulfed in the relegation mix face an uphill battle against title chasing Trabzonspor who are second on the table on 62 points, four points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksekir.

Miya who is the club leading scorer with 8 goals will be out of the tie after accumulating bookings.

The former Vipers SC forward has been instrumental in Konyaspor battle to fend off relegation, scoring three times since the restart.

He netted a brace in their last outing against leaders Istanbul Basaksekir a game in which he also picked his fourth yellow card of the season.

With two rounds to the climax of the season, Miya’s team find themselves between a rock and a hard place.

At 33 points, Konyaspor are just a point above the red line and will need to gain maximum points against Trabzonspor and Alanyaspor.