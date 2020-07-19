Solomon “Sidibe” Babyesiza, a Ugandan born midfielder currently based in Sweden has openly expressed the desire to return home and play in the Uganda Premier League.

Currently contracted at Orebro Soder Football Club, Babyesiza feels ready to boldly take on any challenge posed in thy midst.

“After my tenure of service at Orebro Soder Football Club, I would wish to come back home and play in the Uganda Premier League. I am ready for the opportunities and challenges that I will face as I revamp my career once again” Babyesiza confesses to Kawowo Sports.

Solomon “Sidibe” Babyesiza (right) battles in an aerial challenge

Nick-named Sidibe, the holding midfielder kick-started his career at Kampala Junior Team (KJT) in 2010.

He left the country in 2013 and has since featured for BK Forward (2014-2014), Orebro SK (2014-2016), Adolfsberg (2016-2018) and lately Orebro Soder, a club that he joined in 2019.

The 23 year old midfielder is comfortable with either feet, with awesome positional sense, good usage of the ball, strong on ground and in air, as well as exceptional tackling abilities.

Solomon “Sidibe” Babyesiza

Babyesiza still vividly recalls the goal scored against Karslund as his best ever strike scored.

Meanwhile, the most difficult match thus far was experienced during BK Forward’s 5-2 loss against Brommarpojkarna.

Domestically, he admires the current Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango.

On the international scene, John Obi Mikel, Michael Essien and Ngolo Kante are his picks.

Solomon “Sidibe” Babyesiza highlights

Solomon “Sidibe” Babyesiza in action

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Solomon Babyesiza

Solomon Babyesiza Nick-name: Sidibe

Sidibe Parents: Ssalongo Solomon Babyesiza (Rest in Peace) & Faith Nalumansi

Ssalongo Solomon Babyesiza (Rest in Peace) & Faith Nalumansi Date of Birth: 22 nd February 1997

22 February 1997 Place of Birth: Hoima Municipality, Uganda

Hoima Municipality, Uganda Height : 1.78 Metres

: 1.78 Metres Weight: 79 Kg

79 Kg Foot: Both

Both Position: Central Midfield

Central Midfield Playing Career: Kampala Junior Team (2010-2013), BK Forward, Sweden (2013 – 2014), Orebro SK, Sweden (2014-2016), Adolfsberg, Sweden (2016-2018), Orebro Soder, Sweden(2019 – Current)

Kampala Junior Team (2010-2013), BK Forward, Sweden (2013 – 2014), Orebro SK, Sweden (2014-2016), Adolfsberg, Sweden (2016-2018), Orebro Soder, Sweden(2019 – Current) Best Goal : Scored against Karslund

: Scored against Karslund Most challenging match: BK Forward’s 5-2 loss against Brommarpojkarna

Favorite dish : Maize flour and Beans

: Maize flour and Beans Role Models: Dennis Onyango (Uganda Cranes captain and goalkeeper), John Mikel Obi, Michael Essien and Ngolo Kante