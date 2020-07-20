BUL Football Club chairman Ronald Barente saluted the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) for the endless efforts of professionalizing clu football in Uganda through the Club’s Pro Agenda.

BUL completed the two day session at their headquarters found in Masese in Jinja over the weekend to join a wide range of clubs that had earlier been engaged.

Several club officials as well as the team captain Jimmy Kulaba attended this educative session.

Some of the BUL FC officials in attendance

Jimmy Kulaba, BUL Football Club captain

I want to thank the FUFA President and his entire executive. BUL Football Club fully supports such programmes and we are willing to will work within the aspects of football development. Convey our sincere appreciation as BUL and also Busoga as a region we are together and will work together to achieve institutional goals Ronald Barente, Chairman BUL Football Club

Ronnie Kalema, FUFA Executive Committee Member. Kalema is vastly experience in administration and management. He is a retired FIFA Referee

FUFA’s delegation of instructors was led by the retired FIFA referee, now Executive Committee member Ronnie Kalema, Jackson Nyima, Ahmed Hussein and Phoebe Katamba.

Ranking aloft the topics of interest dwelled upon Governance, Sporting, marketing, communication, equipment, infrastructure, FUFA and its development programs, planning, finance, event management, club licensing and other modules.

Arthur “Da Gaffar” Kyesmira, BUL Football Club head coach

Ahmed Kongola. the Chief Executive Officer of BUL Football Club

Kalema, on behalf of FUFA retaliated on the essence of the club’s pro agenda program, a bridge to full professionalization of club football in Uganda.

We are doing club licensing programs with clubs to enable ourselves professionalize the league and football in the country. The good thing is that BUL has 80% of the required requirements of making sure that we professionalize. We have a vision as a country of being number one footballing nation in Africa. We can’t realize it if we don’t have clubs that are professional and the good thing is that after this workshop BUL will merit to continue in the direction of professionalization. Ronnie Kalema, FUFA Executive Committee Member

BUL Football Club is targeting to be the best club in Uganda, with such retreats envisaged as the path to the desired destination.

For the whole of last week, all the top flight clubs and a couple of Big League clubs were engaged in the club’s pro agenda educational programme.

Richard Kimera, fans coordinator

Phiona Assimwe, BUL Football Club legal manager

BUL FC officials in attendance:

Ronald Barente (Club chairman)

Gerald Kayuuyo (Club Vice chairman)

Ahmed Kongola (Chief Executive Officer)

Martin Ochit (Treasurer)

Ronald Ibanda (Club Executive member)

Ceaser Dale (Club Executive member)

Phiona Asimwe (Legal Manager)

Arthur Kyesimira (Head Coach).

Daniel Kabaale (Junior team Head coach)

Joseph Mutaka (Communications & Marketing Manager)

Joshua Damba (Welfare Manager)

Edward Kayongo (Store Manager)

Hosea Mukasa (Stadium safety and security Manager)

Richard Kimera (Fans chairman)