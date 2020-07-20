Defender Bernard Muwanga has finalized talks with Kyetume Football Club prior to the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season.

The experienced defender was lured to the “Slaughters” by the new Kyetume head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi moments after the club had failed to secure the signature of Hassan Muhammod.

Muhammod had been the number one target but was snatched by Police Football Club

Muwanga completed the previous 2019/2020 season at his parent club, Bright Stars from Proline where he had been loaned by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Bernard Muwanga (left) in action against Busoga United while still at KCCA Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

He was part of the Bright Stars founding team and promoted the club to the Uganda Premier League, before he sought greener pastures at Sports Club Villa.

From SC Villa, he was signed by KCCA but injuries restricted his game time as the club loaned him to Proline.

Last season, he re-joined Bright Stars in the secondary players’ transfer window, a club where he is co-director with 2 percent shares.

He brings the due experience, leadership and expertise at defending as Kyetume embarks on their second season in the Uganda Premier League.

Muwanga captained Uganda Cranes at the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Tournament that was held in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Kyetume is also eyeing a number of other players in a bid to beef up their various departments well ahead of the anticipated pre-season training.

Mbabazi as head coach will work with Baker Kasule (first assistant) and Yusuf Ssenyonjo as goalkeeping coach.

Uganda Cranes legend Jackson “Mia-Mia” is the club’s technical director after a twist from manager.