Yusuf Ssozi has renewed his contract at Police FC for another two years ending speculations that had linked him to champions Vipers.

The central midfielder was one of the best in his position last season until he got injured early this year, missing nine league games.

Vipers SC were reported interested in luring the former Paidha Black Angels player to Kitende and so were KCCA in the January window.

“I am happy at Police and I believe it’s a good platform to continue my career development,” Ssozi told Kawowo Sports.

Yusuf Ssozi evades away from a Burundian opponent Credit: FUFA Media

“I thank everyone at the club, the coaches, players and management for the continued faith in me despite missing the second round through injury.”

Ssozi had a fantastic campaign at Police with impressive performances that saw him earn a national team call up and he featured in the Uganda Cranes Chan 2020 qualifier against Burundi.