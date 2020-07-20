The future of Kansai Plascon Football Club remains in doubt after management of the Painters’ funded side decided to terminate the employment contracts of all staff; players and team officials.

This sad decision was reached upon on Monday, 20th January 2020 at the company’s headquarters in Industrial Area.

Most of the club players and officials convened to meet management as the decision was communicated.

“All the club players and officials were notified about the termination of their respective employment contracts and this will come at a cost because everyone is going to be compensated” a senior official in the company confirmed to Kawowo Sports.

All the players and officials looked on in disbelief about the fate but none protested the decision.

Kansai Plascon Football Club was relegated from the FUFA Big League at the end of the 2019/20 season following the abrupt end of the season because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza has been head coach for Kansai Plascon Football Club

By the time this decision to halt the league was made, Kansai Plascon was 7th (entangled in the relegation zone) with just 10 points off 11 matches in the Rwenzori group.

A few seasons ago, Kansai Plascon was relegated from the Uganda Premier League and has since featured in the lower tier division for two successive seasons (2018/19 and 2019/20).

It remains to seen whether the club will register in the Buganda Regional League for the 2020/21 season, pending a petition they filed crying foul against being relegated unsportingly.

The club’s head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza remained crestfallen and could neither comment.