Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club officially unveiled Bright Anukani as their fifth player in the primary players’ transfer window.

Anukani, 19, was unveiled via the club’s TV show on Sanyuka TV on Sunday night.

He joins the earlier four players ushered in the similar style and fashion as Charles “Neymar” Lwanga, Ashraf Mugume, Stefano Mazengo Loro and utility player Dennis Iguma

“Every player yearns to play for a club like KCCA. I am happy to be here” Anukani remarked.

The midfielder has sublime close ball control, visionary with decent on and off the ball runs as he dribbles and passes the ball at free will.

Bright Anukani is creative and has an odd eye for the goal (Photo: David Isabirye)

Anukani comes from Proline which was relegated last season that ended abruptly.

He is expected to bring healthy competition to the midfield department of the club that has Julius Poloto, Steven Sserwadda, Mugume and others.

Anukani was part of the 2019 CECAFA winning team for the Uganda Cranes, scoring two goals and assisting thrice.

In the same year, he debuted at the CAF Confederation Cup with Proline and also played for the Uganda U-20 during the CECAFA U-20 championship.

Despite his tender age, Anukani has one Uganda Cup trophy to his name when he won the knock out championship with Proline in 2019.